Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym.
Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene after hearing the shots. Several other reports also came in from community members reporting shots fired in that area.
Police say several people entered the building during the basketball game and an argument ensued. Then, one of them fired the two shots and ran away. Several people inside also fled the scene after the shots were fired.
According to police, no one was injured.
Police are working on getting surveillance footage to try and identify the people involved.
Anyone who was there at the time or who may have information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police at 315-520-0842 or leave an anonymous tip at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.