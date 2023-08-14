Shots-Fired Investigation on Lenox Avenue in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The 900 block of Lenox Avenue was the latest location of a shots-fired investigation.
The Utica Police Department responded to a shots-fired call on Lenox Avenue on Friday night around 7.
When police arrived on the scene, they said that they had located several spent shell casings and obtained information that two male suspects were seen fleeing the scene.
"Ultimately," UPD said, "through the investigation, it was determined that the parties had fled to a location on City St. and that a weapon involved could be inside. Patrol Officers and Investigators with the GIVE unit were granted permission to conduct a search of the residence, and while doing so, located a loaded .32 caliber handgun inside."
A 17-year-old male "suspected of the shots fired incident ultimately claimed possession of the weapon and was transported to the Utica Police Department," officers said.
The 17-year-old is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Because of his age, a name will not be released by the department.