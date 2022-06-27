Shots fired near stadium following RFA graduation ceremony; 18-year-old arrested

ROME, N.Y. (UPDATED) – An 18-year-old is facing charges after shots were reportedly fired near the Rome Free Academy stadium the day of graduation.
Following the commencement ceremony on Saturday, police say a fight involving several people broke out inside the stadium.
Police officers and bystanders were able to separate the parties, who were then removed from the stadium by the officers.
According to Rome police, three shots were fired not far from the stadium on the 800 block of Croton Street around 11:37 a.m. following the altercation.
Police who were still in the area heard the shots and chased the suspects on foot.
Officers found a 9mm handgun while arresting two males at the scene.
Police say 18-year-old Oba J. Loney, of Rome, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Oneida County jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
A 16-year-old was also taken into custody but was not charged.
According to police, at the scene of the arrest on Croton Street, a fight broke out after family members and friends of the suspects arrived. A juvenile male was arrested for disorderly conduct and later released with an appearance ticket.
Friends and family members also went to the police department after the suspects were detained and another altercation happened in front of the station. Police arrested 33-year-old Alexi Rodriguez, 20-year-old Cody Clark and 36-year-old Giuseppe Capoccetta and charged them with disorderly conduct. All of them were issued appearance tickets and released.
Police did not say if they fight at the stadium and the shots-fired incident were related, but the investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone who lives in the following areas to review any home surveillance video for suspicious activity from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday:
- 700 - 800 blocks of Croton Street
- Expense Street
- Ashland Avenue
- Kent Street
- 400 - 500 blocks of Turin Street
- Clinton Street
- Laurel Street from Turin Street to Guyer Field
- Albert Street to Earl Street
Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 315-339-7744 or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.