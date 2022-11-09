 Skip to main content
Shots fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd; Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating

Oneida County Sheriff Vehicle

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd Tuesday night.

Sheriff Robert Maciol says deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. for reports of fireworks in the area. Upon further investigation, several shell casings were found at the scene.

Rickmeyer Road was closed for a short time Tuesday night so authorities could investigate. It reopened just after 1 a.m.

There are limited details available at this time, but Maciol says the investigation is ongoing.

