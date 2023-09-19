Sit Down with Filmmaker Putting Together Kimberly Simon Documentary

UTICA, N.Y. -- It has been 38 years since 16-year-old Kimberly Simon was murdered.
She left her house in Marcy to go for a walk with a friend, and she was never seen alive again.
Her beaten, strangled body was found the next day in a wooded area off of Mohawk Street in Marcy.
You might have seen the trailer for a documentary a local man is making about Simon's murder.
Its release is delayed because Steven Barnes—the man who wrongly served nearly 20 years in prison for Simon's murder—has decided he wants to be a part of the documentary.
The filmmaker had to pivot and interview Barnes, his family and the Innocence Project attorneys who helped set him free.
Nick Sardina, the documentary filmmaker, is hoping this will help find Simon's killer.
