SNUG program to combat gun violence coming to Utica

It's a gun violence elimination program that has a cuddly name, that employs convicted criminals who have turned over a new leaf, and want to steer younger versions of themselves down a better path.
“People who've been through this and lived this and conquered this come through this stronger. I’m so grateful for you to come to this place, be trained, understand the power that you have to change the life of individuals who otherwise could end up continued on the streets," said Governor Kathy Hochul, appearing virtually at a press conference, Wednesday, at the NYS Department of Homeland Security Training Facility in Oriskany.
The state calls the program participants credible messengers, delivering hope to kids who don't see any other way but violence, because it's all they've known. And the hope is that they will listen and relate to people who’ve ‘been there’.
“We think about the people we're trying to persuade to take a different path, young people in particular who many grew up in a neighborhood where they don't see a role model who's successful. They only know the streets from their father perhaps, their older brothers and it becomes a cycle of violence because they don't think they have other options," said Hochul.
Officials from the State Division of Criminal Justice Services and Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services announced today that for the first time, SNUG training is happening at the State Department of Homeland Security Training Facility, in Oriskany. And, that the program will soon be rolling out in Utica. SNUG-guns, spelled backward. It’s a program aimed at fighting gun violence by reaching out to the most troubled youth, early.
“We aim to reduce shootings and homicides in our community. We do that by mediating conflict and we work with the highest risk youth," says SNUG Master Trainer Jerome Brown.
“Compassion, you know. The communities that we work in are the communities a lot of us come from. We've seen a lot of the pain, the bloodshed," says Buffalo SNUG Program Director Darryl Scott, Jr.
The way it works is, the state contracts with a not for profit in the city where snug is being rolled out. Technically, the not for profit would employ the SNUG participant, using a state grant.
It's not yet clear if the homeland security training facility will be home base for statewide SNUG training. The program is expected to be rolled out in Utica by the end of the year, possibly in the fall.