South Carolina woman charged with DWI following crash on Route 365 in Trenton

TRENTON, N.Y. – A woman from South Carolina is facing a DWI charge following a two-car crash in Trenton on the evening of Feb. 9.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Shelia Kinard, of West Columbia, South Carolina, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue east on Route 365 when she collided with a 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Mark Kirkland, 59, of Barneveld.
Kirkland was sent to the hospital with shoulder pain, but deputies say his injuries do not appear to be serious.
Deputies determined Kinard was driving while intoxicated and ultimately at fault for the crash. She was charged with DWI and other traffic violations.
Kinard was held pending arraignment, which was scheduled for Friday morning.