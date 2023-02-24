Stabbing suspect in custody after hours-long standoff with Utica police

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police took a man into custody Friday afternoon following an hours-long standoff on Brinckerhoff Avenue that stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Police officers and members of the fire department were called to the 1600 block just after 9 a.m. for a reported assault.
The first officers at the scene learned that a concerned citizen had stopped to intervene in a fight between a man and a woman that involved a loaded shotgun. They found the woman and secured the shotgun shortly after they arrived. The man involved in the dispute, later identified as 27-year-old Bandr Alfalahi, had run down the street and locked himself inside a house.
The woman, who had been stabbed in the upper thigh, was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for the stab wound and other injuries. Police say her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Police went to the house Alfalahi was in and secured a perimeter to try and get him to come outside. Alfalahi started to talk with officers from an outside porch on an upper floor and police learned that his two small children were also in the home. They were also made aware of ongoing domestic issues between the victim and the suspect that had escalated over the past week.
Police tried to get Alfalahi to come outside with the children, but he refused to cooperate.
The Crisis Negotiation Team was called to the scene to try and get Alfalahi to come outside, or at least let the children come out. METRO SWAT was also called in to assist.
After about three hours of negotiations and Alfalahi continuing to be uncooperative, police contacted some of his family members to see if they could convince him to hand the children over.
After another hour, Alfalahi came outside with both children and was taken into custody.
He has been charged with second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.