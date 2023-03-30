Stalking investigation leads to arrest in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – A Verona man is facing charges following a domestic incident on Wednesday.
Police were called to a home in Verona regarding a stalking report allegedly involving 38-year-old Jason Tuttle.
Following an investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Tuttle was charged with criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, two counts of criminal mischief and stalking.
No further details were released about the incident.
Tuttle will be held in the Oneida County jail pending arraignment.
The suspect was also arrested in January after another domestic incident in Verona. After he was in custody, Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted assault, aggravated family offense and menacing.