State Police: 77 Items Weren't Paid For at Rome Walmart Self-Checkout, Boonville Woman Arrested

ROME, N.Y. -- State Police Sylvan Beach responded to Walmart in Rome for a report of a larceny in progress yesterday.
"Asset protection associates had detained Victoria I. Maher, 44 years of age, of Boonville, NY after failing to pay for all the items in her cart," troopers said.
The investigation found that Maher concealed 77 items in a reusable bag in her cart. She allegedly didn't pay for the items after using the self-checkout option at Walmart.
The value of the items was $521.53.
Maher was charged with petit larceny and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Rome Couty later this month.