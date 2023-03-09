State police arrest 3 remaining suspects in Hamilton home invasion

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Three more arrests were made in a home invasion robbery in Hamilton.

On March 4, five people allegedly broke into a man’s home at 29 Eaton St., and attacked him before stealing his guns, drugs, tools and Xbox.

New York State Police located two of the suspects in Rome on March 7. Emmanuel Brewer, 18, of Hamilton, and a 15-year-old from Herkimer were arrested and charged with robbery and burglary.

On Thursday, state police arrested the remaining three suspects:

Kaalo Baggling, 18, of Rochester

Tamiyah Penn, 18, of Rochester

16-year-old male, of Rochester

The three were also charged with felony burglary and robbery.

State police say they were assisted by Rochester police, the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center and other agencies during this investigation.