State police investigating after man stabbed multiple times in Marcy apartment

MARCY, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A Utica man was stabbed inside an apartment on River Road in Marcy Friday morning, according to New York State Police.
When troopers and members of the Maynard Fire Department arrived to the scene just before 8 a.m., they found a 30-year-od man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Police say the man was involved in an physical altercation with another man when he was stabbed with a knife.
The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
Shortly after, police found the other man involved in the fight walking down Maynard Drive.
No charges were filed as of Friday afternoon, but the investigation is ongoing.