State police investigating animal cruelty case involving more than 80 goats

NORWAY, N.Y. – A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after more than 80 goats were rescued from a property she rents in the town of Norway Tuesday night.
The owner of the property, located on Military Road, recently contacted New York State Police with concerns about the number of animals his tenant had at the property. The owner told police the woman was attempting to care for animals she had taken in, but became overwhelmed.
State police then reached out to Pause 4 All Paws in Herkimer County to help remove the animals.
Lorraine Rose, 60, who lives in a camper on the property, ultimately surrendered 80 goats of various ages, as well as donkeys and cows.
Pause 4 All Paws has placed the goats with an experienced foster.
Rose was charged with five counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals for failure to provide proper sustenance under New York State Agriculture and Markets Law.
State police are still investigating.
Member of Pause 4 All Paws are accepting donations on their Facebook Page to help support these kinds of rescue efforts.