State police searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery at Annsville convenience store

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for two males suspected in an armed robbery at the Cliff’s Local Market on Route 69 in Annsville early Thursday morning.
State police say two Black males, possibly in their mid-20s, walked into the store just before 2 a.m. demanding money, and one of them was armed with a long gun.
The two suspects went behind the counter and stole an undetermined amount of cash and several packs of cigarettes before running from the scene eastbound on Route 69.
State police are asking anyone with information that may help in this investigation to call 315-366-6000.