State police searching for man suspected of stealing from Oneonta Walmart

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart on Route 23 in Oneonta.
Police say the man was captured on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for several items on July 30 around 3:30 p.m.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned man with a beard and tattoos on his forearms. At the time, he was wearing a black T-shirt with text on the front, black shorts and a black hat.
Police say after leaving the store the man ran into the woods behind Walmart and JCPenney and troopers couldn’t find him at the time. A photo of the suspect has been released to enlist the public’s help in finding him.
According to state police, 60-year-old Adele Brod, who allegedly shoplifted with the suspect that day, was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with petit larceny. Brod did not tell the police who the man was.
Anyone with information can call state police in Oneonta at 607-561-7400.