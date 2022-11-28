State police searching for suspect in Hamilton Price Chopper theft

HAMILTON, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $500 in groceries from the Price Chopper in Hamilton in early October.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the store with a cart full of items police say he didn’t pay for.
The alleged theft happened just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Price Chopper on Route 12B.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information that may help the investigation can reach out to state police at 315-366-6000.