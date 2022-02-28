 Skip to main content
State police searching for suspect in Oneonta Walmart theft

  • Updated
Oneonta Walmart suspect

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police say a man was caught on surveillance camera leaving the Oneonta Walmart with a cart full of stolen items.

The theft happened on Saturday, Feb. 26, around 8:40 a.m.

Police say the man left the store with a cart full of items he didn’t pay for, loaded them into a pickup truck and drove away.

Oneonta Walmart suspect's truck

Police posted photos of the suspect and truck on Monday, looking for the public’s help identifying the man.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or the truck is asked to call state police at 607-561-7400 and reference case number 10712797.

