State police: Utica man crashes on Thruway while driving intoxicated with a child in the vehicle

PHELPS, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged under Leandra’s Law after New York State Police say he crashed on the Thruway while driving intoxicated with a 6-year-old in the vehicle late last week.
The crash happened on June 17 around 7:15 p.m. in the town of Phelps in Ontario County.
State police say 56-year-old Michael Richlin was driving a Nissan Frontier westbound in the right lane when he turned into the left lane, hitting a 2020 Kia before overturning on the left shoulder.
Richlin was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries where he consented to a blood draw, confirming that he was intoxicated, according to police.
Richlin was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a felony under Leandra’s Law. He was also charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless driving.
He was turned over to a sober third party and released with appearance tickets. The child was also released to a responsible third party after the incident.
The driver of the other vehicle, 65-year-old Edward Miller, of Ontario County, was not injured.