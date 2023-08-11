Still Under Investigation: Truck Ends Up in River Following Accident in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Police in Oneonta are investigating what caused the driver of a pickup to barrel through a guard rail and into the Susquehanna River.
Viewers sent us these photos of the crash, which happened around 5:30 last night.
People who saw it happen say that the driver was on Main Street when they suddenly lost control.
The impact of the crash damaged the truck, as seen in the video.
This was near the ramp for Exit 14 on I-88.
No word if any one was hurt.
This is a developing story; more details will be added as they become available.