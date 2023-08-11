 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Still Under Investigation: Truck Ends Up in River Following Accident in Oneonta

  • Updated
  • 0

Police in Oneonta are investigating what caused the driver of a pickup to barrel through a guard rail and into the Susquehana River.

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Police in Oneonta are investigating what caused the driver of a pickup to barrel through a guard rail and into the Susquehanna River.

Viewers sent us these photos of the crash, which happened around 5:30 last night.

People who saw it happen say that the driver was on Main Street when they suddenly lost control.

The impact of the crash damaged the truck, as seen in the video.

This was near the ramp for Exit 14 on I-88.

No word if any one was hurt.

This is a developing story; more details will be added as they become available. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you