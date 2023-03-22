Stolen wallet investigation leads to Utica man's arrest

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of stealing a wallet in February and using the credit card inside at local stores.
Armon Sessoms, 30, was arrested and charged with grand larceny on March 21.
The investigation started when the wallet was reported stolen from a home on Stark Street on Feb. 23. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and spoke with store employees before identifying Sessoms as the suspect.
Police did not release the names of the stores where the suspect allegedly shopped with the stolen card.