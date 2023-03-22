 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stolen wallet investigation leads to Utica man's arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Armon Sessoms

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of stealing a wallet in February and using the credit card inside at local stores.

Armon Sessoms, 30, was arrested and charged with grand larceny on March 21.

The investigation started when the wallet was reported stolen from a home on Stark Street on Feb. 23. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and spoke with store employees before identifying Sessoms as the suspect.

Police did not release the names of the stores where the suspect allegedly shopped with the stolen card.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you