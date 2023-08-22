STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign Starts Today Through Beginning of September

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County STOP-DWI announced that Madison County police agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinators will take part in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.
"The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign started today, August 22, 2023, and will end on September 4, 2023. Labor Day / End of Summer is one of the busiest travel times of the year and marks the official end of summer," according to officials.
New York State Police, County Sheriffs and municipal law enforcement agencies will be out in full force to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.
"The STOP-DWI Labor Day / End of Summer High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee," officials said in a release.
Memorial Day, July 4, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Super Bowl weekend are a few other times the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign is initiated.