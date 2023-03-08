Student accused of forcibly touching classmate in school bathroom in Otsego County

A student at an Otsego County school is accused of attacking and forcibly touching a classmate in the school bathroom.
The incident happened on March 6.
According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile subjected the classmate to unwanted physical contact and wouldn’t let them leave the bathroom. The name of the school was not released.
The student was charged with unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing and forcible touching.
The sheriff’s office did not say whether the accused student was a male or female and their name was not released due to their age.
The accused student was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Otsego County Probation Department.