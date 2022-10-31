Student stabs classmate multiple times at Proctor High School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a student was stabbed multiple times by a classmate during a fight at Proctor High School Monday morning.
Police say staff at the school were notified about a fight in the hallway and came out to find a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old classmate.
Teachers broke up the altercation and one staff member was able to take the knife from the suspect.
The nursing staff assisted the victim, who was stabbed multiple times in the back and hands. The victim was taken to the hospital but police say his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
The investigation has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division and Juvenile Aid Unit.
Police are asking any students with video of the incident to come forward and reach out to their assistant principal or counselor so police can review the footage as part of the investigation.
There are also counseling services available for students who witnessed the violent attack.
Students will not be allowed to exit the school building during free periods or lunch for the rest of the week.
There will also be an increased police presence at the school for the remainder of the week both inside and outside of the building.
Police say details on the charges will be released at a later time pending further investigation.