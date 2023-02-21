Suspect accused of abandoning Miracle the dog pleads not guilty to animal abuse charges

GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. – The Frankfort man accused of abandoning a dog in the freezing cold outside the Herkimer County Humane Society earlier this month pleaded not guilty to animal abuse charges on Tuesday.
Paul-Carlos Palenzuela, 58, is charged with two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance and abandonment of an animal.
The dog, Miracle, was left in the parking lot of the shelter on the evening of Feb. 2. She wandered onto Route 5S where she was struck by a vehicle and then ran off. She was out in sub-zero temperatures overnight and was found by shelter staff the next day.
Miracle, who is about 6 years old, suffered from malnourishment and overbreeding. Veterinarians also learned she has Lyme Disease.
The shelter put a call out on social media trying to identify the person who was captured on surveillance camera leaving Miracle in the parking lot in a distinguishable Mini Cooper Clubman. A $4,000 reward was even offered for an arrest in the case.
New York State Police arrested Palenzuela on Feb. 14, about two weeks after Miracle was abandoned.
Palenzuela claims he found the dog in Ilion on the evening of Feb. 2 and dropped her off at the shelter because he could not care for her.
About 75 people, many advocating for Miracle, turned up at German Flatts town court for Palenzuela’s arraignment. Some held signs reading "Justice for Miracle" and "Speak up, Speak Out Stop Animal Cruelty."
Palenzuela's next court date is scheduled for April 4.
Miracle is currently recuperating in a foster home with a loving family, according to shelter officials.