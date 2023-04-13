 Skip to main content
Suspect accused of assaulting victim who had a protection order against them

  • Updated
  • 0

A suspect was charged with assault and criminal contempt following a stabbing investigation in Utica.

UTICA, N.Y. – A stabbing investigation led to an arrest in Utica Wednesday morning.

Utica police officers were called to the 1500 block of Genesee Street around 7:30 a.m. where they found a victim with a cut on the arm. The victim told police the suspect was someone they knew who allegedly cut them with a sharp instrument while they were arguing.

Police say the victim also had an order of protection against the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Alisha Nason.

At the end of the investigation, Nason was charged with second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt and first-degree criminal contempt.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

