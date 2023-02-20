Suspect accused of breaking into The Arc bakery to steal cash register

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest in a burglary that happened at Chef’s Express on Genesee Street on Jan. 15.
Felix Robles, 50, is accused of throwing a rock through the restaurant’s window to break in and steal a cash register.
Chef's Express is a subset of The Arc Oneida-Lewis where people with developmental disabilities learn baking and culinary skills in a hands-on environment.
As part of the investigation, the department’s Burglary Unit reviewed surveillance video and sent the images to the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center, where members of other agencies could view them and help identify the suspect.
Once Utica police and New York State Parole identified Robles, an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 19.
Robles was found in Utica and taken into custody.
Once at the station, Robles was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.