Suspect accused of dealing crack cocaine from Utica home

  • Updated
Ronnie Robinson

UTICA, N.Y. – Following a lengthy investigation, police arrested a man who was allegedly dealing crack cocaine from his home on Jason Street.

Officers seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and a quantity of cash during the arrest of 43-year-old Ronnie Robinson.

UPD says the Special Investigations Unit had been investigating the sale of narcotics from the residence for some time.

Robinson was charged with two counts of third-degree counts criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Two of the felony possession charges carry a sentence of five to 25 years in prison if convicted.

