Suspect accused of hitting police officer with vehicle in Norwich found hiding in ceiling in Oneonta

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG AND FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED INTO THIS AFTERNOON... Areas of dense fog will continue to blanket a good portion of the higher terrain areas of the Finger Lakes region, Western Mohawk Valley and Western Catskills through this afternoon. In addition to the fog, patchy freezing drizzle may still deposit a light glaze of ice on exposed and untreated surfaces. Drive carefully today as you may encounter locations with near zero visibility, or unexpected icy road conditions.