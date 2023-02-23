Suspect accused of hitting police officer with vehicle in Norwich found hiding in ceiling in Oneonta

NORWICH, N.Y. – The man accused of hitting a Norwich police officer with a car earlier this week was arrested after he was found hiding in the ceiling of a building in Oneonta.
Police say 43-year-old Hayes Cutting Jr., of Bainbridge, hit an officer while speeding away from a Stewart’s Shops in Norwich on Feb. 20 around 8:40 p.m. The officer had foot and leg injuries after Cutting accelerated and hit the officer as he approached the vehicle.
Images of the suspect were shared on social media to help authorities identify and locate him.
The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were contacted to assist with the investigation.
Authorities followed a lead to Oneonta, where Cutting was reportedly spotted on Feb. 22.
Following a two-hour search, Cutting was found hiding in the ceiling of a building and taken into custody.
Cutting is charged with second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest.
He was held at the Chenango County Correctional Facility on a separate parole warrant and is scheduled to appear in Norwich town court at a later date to answer the charges from this incident.