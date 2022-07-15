Suspect accused of stealing woman's phone, shooting at her vehicle in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing several charges after police say he stole a woman’s cell phone and later fired a gunshot at her vehicle.
The investigation started on July 8 when a woman reported an incident to Utica police that had happened the day prior. She alleges that 23-year-old Markus Dibrango, who she is acquainted with, approached her on Varick Street and stole her cell phone and ID from her hand before fleeing the scene.
The victim then told police she was driving near Lenox Avenue and Court Street later that day when Dibrango allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired one shot into the front side of the vehicle. Police say the woman was not injured and drove away after the shot was fired.
Officers inspected the vehicle and collected the evidence.
Later on July 8, Dibrango was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, two counts of criminal contempt and grand larceny.
The suspect was remanded to the Oneida County jail following his arrest.