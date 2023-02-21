Suspect accused of swinging knife at man's face during fight in Utica

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In New York...Oneida county. * WHEN...until 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation starts off as a period of snow, heavy at times this afternoon. The snow is then forecast to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 11 PM this evening. Periods of light freezing rain, rain or sleet continue overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures hover in the mid 20s to lower 30s through the event. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&