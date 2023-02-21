 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...In New York...Oneida county.

* WHEN...until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation starts off as a period of
snow, heavy at times this afternoon. The snow is then forecast
to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 11 PM this
evening. Periods of light freezing rain, rain or sleet
continue overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures hover
in the mid 20s to lower 30s through the event.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Suspect accused of swinging knife at man's face during fight in Utica

Ronnell Staples

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly swinging a knife at another man during a fight.

Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, Utica police were notified about a person allegedly armed with a weapon in the area of South and West streets.

Officers went to the scene where they found the alleged victim, who claimed that the suspect, who he did not know, started fighting with him before pulling out a knife and swinging it at his face.

The victim gave the officers a description and they were able to find the suspect, 46-year-old Ronnell Staples, a few blocks away. He was arrested and charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment.

