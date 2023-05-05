Suspect accused of using stolen credit card at local convenience store

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card at a local convenience store.
The victim of the theft received an alert from her bank that her stolen card was used on April 11 and reached out to authorities. She said her credit cards and some cash was stolen from her vehicle previously.
Utica police started investigating and identified the suspect as 41-year-old Daryl White, of Utica.
On Thursday, White was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and identity theft.