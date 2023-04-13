Suspect accused of violating order of protection, assault

UTICA, N.Y. – A stabbing investigation led to an arrest in Utica Wednesday morning.
Utica police officers were called to the 1500 block of Genesee Street around 7:30 a.m. where they found a victim with a cut on the arm. The victim told police the suspect was someone they knew who allegedly cut them with a sharp instrument while they were arguing.
Police say the victim also had an order of protection against the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Alisha Nason.
At the end of the investigation, Nason was charged with second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt and first-degree criminal contempt.