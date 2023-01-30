Suspect allegedly rips security cameras from walls at Kennedy Plaza in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after allegedly ripping security cameras from the walls at Kennedy Plaza apartments.
Police were called to the apartment complex just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 28 after the suspect allegedly started pulling the surveillance cameras down and damaging doors in the building.
When officers arrived they located the suspect, 30-year-old Tyrus Magistro, and took him into custody following a brief struggle.
Police say three cameras were damaged, as well as the front door and buttons on the elevator.
Magistro was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, but police say his charges may be upgraded once they determine the total amount of damage caused.