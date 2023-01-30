 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Suspect allegedly rips security cameras from walls at Kennedy Plaza in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0

A Utica man is charged with criminal mischief after allegedly ripping security cameras from the wall and damaging doors at Kennedy Plaza.

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after allegedly ripping security cameras from the walls at Kennedy Plaza apartments.

Police were called to the apartment complex just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 28 after the suspect allegedly started pulling the surveillance cameras down and damaging doors in the building.

When officers arrived they located the suspect, 30-year-old Tyrus Magistro, and took him into custody following a brief struggle.

Police say three cameras were damaged, as well as the front door and buttons on the elevator.

Magistro was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, but police say his charges may be upgraded once they determine the total amount of damage caused.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

