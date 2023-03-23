Suspect allegedly robs hotel clerk at knifepoint in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man, who is already on parole, allegedly robbed a desk clerk at the Double Tree by Hilton at Hotel Utica around midnight on March 22.
Utica police say 55-year-old John Terry walked into the hotel lobby with a knife in his hand and demanded money. When the clerk told Terry there was no cash at the front desk, he became more aggressive, so the clerk gave him cash from his own pocket.
After that, Terry allegedly took the clerk into the back office and demanded that he open the safe. However, the clerk did not have the combination. Terry then left the hotel.
Utica police circulated the surveillance footage and photos to local law enforcement agencies through the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center.
A parole officer recognized Terry and was able to identify him to Utica police.
Terry was taken in for questioning around 11 a.m. on Thursday when he was spotted walking on Genesee Street.
Following the investigation, Terry was charged with first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.