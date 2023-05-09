Suspect allegedly threatens others with knife during fight

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after allegedly threatening people with a knife during a fight on Blandina Street on Friday, May 5.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Blandina Street around 7:20 p.m. after a report came in regarding a fight inside a home involving a knife.
When officers arrived, witnesses provided a description of the man who allegedly had the knife.
Shortly after, police found the man, later identified as 43-year-old Asmar Bedford, walking on Mohawk Street. Bedford was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.