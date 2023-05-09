 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect allegedly threatens others with knife during fight

  • Updated
  • 0
Asmar Bedford

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after allegedly threatening people with a knife during a fight on Blandina Street on Friday, May 5.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Blandina Street around 7:20 p.m. after a report came in regarding a fight inside a home involving a knife.

When officers arrived, witnesses provided a description of the man who allegedly had the knife.

Shortly after, police found the man, later identified as 43-year-old Asmar Bedford, walking on Mohawk Street. Bedford was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you