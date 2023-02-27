Suspect arrested following foot chase in North Utica; officer injured

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police officers had to chase a suspect who fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop in North Utica on Monday, leaving one officer with minor injuries.
The vehicle was stopped on Coventry Avenue near Trenton Avenue around 11 a.m.
The front passenger ran from the vehicle and officers started to pursue him as he ran into a nearby cemetery. Police say the suspect was also grabbing at his waistband during the chase.
After entering the cemetery, police say the suspect tried to bury the gun in the snow, but was quickly apprehended.
Police recovered the gun, which was found to be a 9mm untraceable “ghost gun.”
At the end of the investigation, 21-year-old Noor Dulo was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.