Suspect becomes combative with deputies during domestic dispute in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Oneida County sheriff’s deputies struggled to take a man into custody Wednesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in Westmoreland.
The deputies were called to a home on Dix Road around 11 p.m., where they found 55-year-old Lloyd Rockhill involved in an altercation.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, when deputies tried to arrest Rockhill, he became combative, causing one deputy to injure his hand. After more deputies arrived at the scene, they were able to place Rockhill under arrest.
He is charged with assault, harassment, menacing, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
The deputy who was injured was treated and the hospital and released.