Suspect charged in armed robbery at Bridgewater Stewart's

BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested and charged Tuesday in an armed robbery at the Stewart’s Shop in Bridgewater last month.
Hamadi Muya, 22, is charged with first-degree robbery after allegedly going into the store around 5:15 a.m. and stealing cash while displaying a handgun on April 15.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Muya is currently on parole for a previous armed robbery.
The METRO SWAT team executed a search warrant a Muya’s residence Tuesday, but arrested him at a separate location.
Muya was remanded to the Oneida County jail following his arrest.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Utica police, New York State Parole and the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.