Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Whitesboro Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A 20-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot on Whitesboro Street in Utica early Sunday morning.
Dontay Horning, of Utica, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson just after midnight.
A customer at a nearby convenience store called 911 after hearing the shots and finding Henderson on the 1500 block of Whitesboro Street lying in the grass between the sidewalk and the road. Police arrived at the scene and immediately called Utica Fire Department in to take the victim to St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Despite life-saving efforts from emergency responders and hospital staff, Henderson ultimately died from his injuries.
Horning was arrested on Sunday and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are still trying to identify other people who were at the scene a the time of the shooting. Anyone with information can reach out to UPD or leave an anonymous tip at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.