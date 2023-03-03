Suspect charged in Rome hit-and-run; victim in stable condition

ROME, N.Y. – The suspect in a hit-and-run on Black River Boulevard in Rome was arrested on Thursday, according to Rome police.

Matthew J. Rivera, 33, allegedly hit a pedestrian on the boulevard near Fastrac just after noon on March 1.

Rivera was arrested Thursday on an unrelated warrant for leaving the scene of a different crash on Sept. 13, 2022.

Police say they were able to confirm Rivera was driving the silver SUV suspected in the hit-and-run, so he was charged on Friday with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and unlicensed operation.

Rivera was issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance.

The 24-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital after the crash to be treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital but in stable condition as of Friday morning.