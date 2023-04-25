Suspect identified after stolen wire, equipment found at scrapyard

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after he allegedly scrapped wire and equipment that was reported stolen from a local electrical contractor.
On April 18, the contractor told police someone had damaged a work truck and removed more than $1,000 worth of items overnight.
While checking local recycling establishments, police discovered the stolen items had been scrapped for money.
Daniel Blair, 40, of Utica, was identified as the suspect who brought the materials to the scrapyard.
Police located Blair and took him into custody.
The Criminal Investigations Division charged him with criminal possession of stolen property.