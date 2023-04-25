 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect identified after stolen wire, equipment found at scrapyard

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica police arrested a suspect in the theft of more than $1,000 worth of wire and equipment from a local contractor.

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after he allegedly scrapped wire and equipment that was reported stolen from a local electrical contractor.

On April 18, the contractor told police someone had damaged a work truck and removed more than $1,000 worth of items overnight.

While checking local recycling establishments, police discovered the stolen items had been scrapped for money.

Daniel Blair, 40, of Utica, was identified as the suspect who brought the materials to the scrapyard.

Police located Blair and took him into custody.

The Criminal Investigations Division charged him with criminal possession of stolen property.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you