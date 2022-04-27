Suspect identified, arrested following theft of $1,100 worth of items at North Utica Walmart

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a man suspected of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from the North Utica Walmart in March.
According to police, on March 20, a suspect filled a cart with pricey items and left it near the exit of the store. Then he went back and bought two loaves of bread before returning to the cart. Police say he then left the store with all of the items in the cart that were not paid for.
As loss prevention officers tried to stop the suspect, he ran away and got into a dark-colored SUV that sped away from the parking lot.
Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as 57-year-old Jerome Cisson, of Utica.
Cisson was arrested on April 26 and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.