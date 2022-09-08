Suspect in 51-year-old murder hiding out in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- Gordon Allen had no idea his neighbor in Rockton Plaza, in Little Falls, had a whole other life in a whole other state and as of one week ago today, a murder charge.
"All I know, I said 'hi' to him a couple times. He seemed like a nice guy," said Allen, outside the complex, Thursday. "No problems."
In 1971, the man Gordon Allen knows as Larry David Smith, was Larry David Becker. And police in Rockville, Maryland, interviewed him after the October, 1971 murder of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappan Hall, who was shot and killed, police believe, after walking in on a burglary in progress.
Becker wasn't considered a suspect at the time. But two Maryland detectives marked the 50th anniversary of the crime last fall with a renewed look at the case. And that brought them to Little Falls.
"They still try. Cold cases stay open. They stay open. Periodically we look at them, we have meetings on them, here, anyway. And sometimes it's really good to get a new set of eyes on a file. That can make a difference and that did in this case. My hat's off to those detectives," says Herkimer County District Attorney Jeff Carpenter.
Maryland Police say Becker has now admitted shooting Captain Hall. It appears he lived an uneventful, crime-free life while hiding out in Little Falls the past 45 years.
"I asked state police and he was not known to police. He was not on anybody's radar," says Carpenter, adding that he's unaware of Smith/Becker getting in trouble with the law while living locally.
It's also not known why he chose Little Falls. But for nearly half a century, it paid off.
"He eluded police for the last 45 or 50 years and if what he is charged with is true, and I certainly don't have a position on that, he murdered somebody and he should be held accountable," says Carpenter.
All that's left is for Maryland Police to come get their fugitive from the Herkimer County Jail, and take him back to Maryland to stand answer for the 51-year-old murder of one of their own.