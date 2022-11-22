 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect in Bleecker Street robbery, shooting arrested during traffic stop in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0

A man suspected of shooting another man during a robbery on Bleecker Street on Nov. 12 was arrested during a traffic stop on Nov. 21, 2022.

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a suspect in a robbery turned shooting that left a man paralyzed earlier this month.

Tahjer Hicks, 20, of Utica, was arrested during a traffic stop around 10:45 p.m. on Monday on Oswego Street.

Hicks was recognized as a suspect in a robbery that ended in a shooting on Bleecker Street on Nov. 12. A man was shot in the neck and was paralyzed from his injuries, according to police. He and a second victim were also pepper-sprayed during the incident.

Hicks was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

Police say another person in the vehicle, 20-year-old Jahnay Hammett, of Utica, was carrying a loaded handgun in her pants at the time of the traffic stop and was also arrested.

She was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say the investigation into the Bleecker Street shooting is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Recommended for you