Suspect in Bleecker Street robbery, shooting arrested during traffic stop in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a suspect in a robbery turned shooting that left a man paralyzed earlier this month.
Tahjer Hicks, 20, of Utica, was arrested during a traffic stop around 10:45 p.m. on Monday on Oswego Street.
Hicks was recognized as a suspect in a robbery that ended in a shooting on Bleecker Street on Nov. 12. A man was shot in the neck and was paralyzed from his injuries, according to police. He and a second victim were also pepper-sprayed during the incident.
Hicks was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.
Police say another person in the vehicle, 20-year-old Jahnay Hammett, of Utica, was carrying a loaded handgun in her pants at the time of the traffic stop and was also arrested.
She was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say the investigation into the Bleecker Street shooting is ongoing and more arrests are expected.