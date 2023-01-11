Suspect in custody after man found dead on front porch in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police have a suspect in custody after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home on Eagle Street early Wednesday morning.
It happened on the 100 block around 3 a.m.
Police say the 57-year-old victim did not have any gunshot or stab wounds, but appears to have suffered blunt-force trauma.
Forensic teams were at the scene on Eagle Street near Linwood Place Wednesday morning investigating while a blue tarp covered the front porch and entrance to the residence. Police also had to wear hazmat suits due to the highly unsanitary conditions inside the house.
Police say the suspect's name will not be released unless he is formally charged.
This is a developing story and will be updated.