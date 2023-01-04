Suspect in custody following Mohawk Stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, has been turned over to New York State Police.
A woman was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex around 2:30 p.m. According to police she suffered multiple stab wounds and is in critical condition.
Mohawk Police Chief Joseph Malone told NEWSChannel 2 there were several witnesses at the scene that officers interviewed after the incident. A female suspect is in custody.
Police believe the stabbing happened in the front apartment of the multi-unit building. More information will be released once it becomes available.