Suspect in fatal shooting outside Utica apartment complex charged with murder

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman, who was shot and killed outside of the Adrean Terrace Apartments on Armory Drive on Dec. 15.
Freeman was shot multiple times and died from his injuries at the hospital.
Following an investigation, 28-year-old James Ware, of Utica, was indicted by a grand jury last week on the charges of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Ware was arraigned on Tuesday and is being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility.