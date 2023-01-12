Suspect in homicide on Eagle Street in Utica charged with manslaughter

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the death of a 57-year-old man on Eagle Street.
Matthew Johnston, 50, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after his neighbor was assaulted and died from his injuries on Jan. 11.
Police have not released the name of the victim as they continue to try and notify his family.
According to UPD, Johnston and the victim lived in the same building, and Johnston reported the assault to firefighters at the station on Park Avenue around 3 a.m.
During the investigation at the scene, police say Johnston made some incriminating remarks about the crime and was taken into custody.
Johnston has been remanded to the Oneida County jail.
The investigation is ongoing and additional or upgraded charges are possible.