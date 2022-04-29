Suspect in Rome theft facing additional drug charge following traffic stop

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man with a larceny warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody during a traffic stop earlier this week when officers also found drugs in the vehicle.
According to Rome police, 48-year-old David Spoon was stopped for driving with a suspended license. He also had a warrant out for his arrest on a larceny charge, which gave officers cause to search the vehicle. During the search, police found more than 1 gram of cocaine.
Spoon was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation and other vehicle infractions, on top of the grand larceny charge from the warrant.
Spoon is accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of furniture and appliance from Griffiss Park Suites where he was formerly employed as a maintenance worker. Police say the stolen items included a dishwasher, two dressers, a flatscreen TV, a mattress, a box spring and end tables.