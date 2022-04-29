 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up
to 30 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and
windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Suspect in Rome theft facing additional drug charge following traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man with a larceny warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody during a traffic stop earlier this week when officers also found drugs in the vehicle.

According to Rome police, 48-year-old David Spoon was stopped for driving with a suspended license. He also had a warrant out for his arrest on a larceny charge, which gave officers cause to search the vehicle. During the search, police found more than 1 gram of cocaine.

Spoon was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation and other vehicle infractions, on top of the grand larceny charge from the warrant.

Spoon is accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of furniture and appliance from Griffiss Park Suites where he was formerly employed as a maintenance worker. Police say the stolen items included a dishwasher, two dressers, a flatscreen TV, a mattress, a box spring and end tables.

Recommended for you