Suspect in string of recent burglaries accused in Utica church theft

UTICA, N.Y. – A man who was recently charged in a home invasion in Utica has also been identified as the suspect in a burglary at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church.

Shaun Barner, 55, is accused of stealing cash and equipment from the church on April 18. At the time the crime was discovered, police say it appeared the suspect broke in through the garage door of the church. The stolen items included batteries, chargers for power tools and a leaf blower.

Police found some of the stolen property at a local pawn shop and were able to identify Barner as the man who pawned the items.

Officers were familiar with Barner, who is a suspect in several recent burglaries, including the home invasion on Parkside Court on April 25.

Regarding the church theft, Barner was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.